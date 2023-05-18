Briscoe boss Rod Duke prepares to ‘lift game’ to compete with Costco and Ikea

Briscoe Group managing director Rod Duke told investors today that the company is ready for international retailers in NZ. Photo / Dean Purcell

Rod Duke told shareholders the Briscoe Group will have to “lift our game” in light of international competition from the likes of Costco and Ikea.

The group’s managing director spoke at the retailer’s annual general meeting in Auckland central today where shareholders expressed concerns about international retail competition coming to New Zealand.

Duke said Ikea are “terrific retailers” but would not be direct competition: “We don’t sell furniture but we’ll be keeping an eye on them.”

“They will be a great addition to NZ’s retail scene. We’re going to have to lift our game,” Duke told shareholders.

The home and sportswear retailer posted unaudited first-quarter sales of $181.2 million last week, up 2.8 per cent on the same quarter last year.

Homeware sales were up 2.9 per cent at $109.9m while sportswear sales were at $71.3m up 2.78 per cent.

The company’s share price is down 4c today at $3.96.

In response to competition from Costco, he said its competitors would be the likes of food wholesalers like Gilmours, particularly in major cities.

“I don’t think they’ll be a direct competitor,” Duke told shareholders.

“I don’t see them being a big seller of Nike and Adidas but they will be a competitor, especially in Auckland and Wellington.”

“If you’re in the food business, you’d be really worried,” Duke said.

Costco opened its doors in Westgate, Auckland last September while Ikea has not opened a NZ store yet.

The Herald reported last year that Ikea plans to open its first NZ store in Mt Wellington, Auckland in December 2024.

He assured shareholders the company doesn’t plan to switch to self-service in stores when a shareholder told Duke: “Don’t do self-checkouts.”

“I promise you when it comes up, I’ll vote against it,” Duke responded.

Another shareholder’s concern was the lack of outlets in regional locations like Masterton.

Duke said the company is focused on refurbishing existing stores but that increasing demand in smaller areas means Rebel Sport stores may be on the cards for the Greater Wellington town.

He said decreases in sales across Auckland and Wellington have shown the bite from the cost of living crisis but flexibility across the group’s homewares and sports brands mean sales are likely to stay consistent.

Resilience

Group chair Dame Rosanne Meo said the pandemic has only shown the company’s ability to survive adverse economic conditions.

“Our business model and operations were thoroughly stress-tested by the pandemic,” she told shareholders.

She said the group’s results show the company is “robust and resilient”.

“We have specialised streams of retailing, not departmental which is struggling globally.”

Meo said homeware and sports goods “are not just for the fanatics” but for day-to-day use.

“Explosion in crime”

Chief financial officer Geoff Scowcroft said $3m in goods are stolen every year from its stores alongside increasing “abusive” behaviour towards staff.

He said a tight labour market, increased wages across two consecutive years and an “explosion in crime” has driven up operational costs.

Scowcroft said the retailer has seen seven ram raids and 12 internal store attacks in the last year.

“There is increasing abuse and aggressive behaviour in-store faced by our team,” he told shareholders.

“Our team have to face this behaviour day in and day out.”

The group has implemented security measures like licence plate recognition, bollards, silent alarms and high-quality security cameras, Scowcroft said.

He said the company is also eager to implement facial recognition systems to bolster its security measures.

The year ahead

Scowcroft said: “We aren’t under any illusions at all about how difficult it is” in the retail space.

Supply chain general manager Darren Porteous said the company is in the process of setting up two major distribution centres in the North and South Islands.

Briscoe intends to use these for direct shipment from suppliers and to manage online sales.

A sustainability strategy planned for the next year will also include solar power and rain catchments in a move to assure customers the retailer is “doing the right thing”.

Duke’s response was less than enthusiastic: “I’m not looking forward to paying for it”.

Chief operations officer Andrew Scott said consumers want NZ businesses to stock sustainable products and now choose to shop with retailers “on the basis of doing the right thing”.

The company will work towards this through their first climate change disclosure report and monitoring supply chain ethics.

Duke said he expects NZ retail to be sensitive to deteriorating economic conditions and “political uncertainty” ahead of this year’s election.

“We don’t underestimate the difficulty of the trading environment. It will be difficult to replicate our record sales,” he told shareholders.