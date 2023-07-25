Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Behemoth Brewing Company markets beer by poking fun at Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
2 mins to read
Behemoth beer label makes a dig at Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr.

Behemoth beer label makes a dig at Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has become a pop culture icon of sorts, getting a beer named after him.

Behemoth Brewing Company has released a “Not So Orr-Some OCR” beer - featuring an illustration of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business