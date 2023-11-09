Voyager 2023 media awards
Auckland AI startup Toku Eyes wins spot on FDA fast-track approval programme in the US

Chris Keall
Toku Eyes founder Dr Ehsan Vaghefi says his company's AI software can analyse retinal scan images faster than a human clinician and pick up things they might miss - helping to spot conditions such as type 2 diabetes to cardiovascular disease.

An Auckland medtech startup has won a rare spot on a programme that fast-tracks devices for regulatory approval in the US.

Toku Eyes makes AI-powered software that analyses scans of the back of your eye.

