Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

BP chief Bernard Looney resigns over past relationships with colleagues

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Bernard Looney spent his entire career at BP. Photo / Prakash Singh, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bernard Looney spent his entire career at BP. Photo / Prakash Singh, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bernard Looney has resigned as chief executive of BP after admitting he had failed to disclose the extent of past personal relationships with colleagues, the company has said.

Looney, 53, is to be replaced by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business