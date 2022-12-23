Christmas shopping at Sylvia Park Mall, Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo / Alex Burton

Boxing Day is coming early for some retailers who have launched sales before Christmas.

Amazon Australia is running their online Boxing Day sale from 23 to 28 December, while shopping centres and other stores across the country prepare for the busiest shopping day of the year.

Most shopping centres and big box stores are offering extended hours on Boxing Day, including Westfield shopping centres, Sylvia Park, and Dressmart centres.

While centres have advertised extended hours for Boxing Day, opening hours leading up to Christmas may be more extensive as many malls have opened until midnight, while stores like Kmart were open 24 hours a day.

This week, consumer watchdog PriceSpy released findings that last year’s Boxing Day was the biggest shopping day of the year, outperforming Black Friday.

Consumer NZ has advised people to shop carefully, and says to be aware of your rights on the day.

“It’s easy to get swept up in a buying frenzy when something special catches your eye,” Consumer NZ’s Gemma Rasmussen said.

PriceSpy’s research found 60 per cent of Kiwis plan to shop on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day this year.

They found 46 per cent of respondents shopped last Boxing Day, up 10 per cent from 2020, despite lower discounts on offer compared to Black Friday.

Consumer NZ head of campaigns and communications, Gemma Rasmussen.

The group’s price index fell 5.54 per cent last Boxing Day, while prices dropped even lower (5.62 per cent) on Black Friday.

PriceSpy research showed the cost of living crisis is still on the minds of many, with 30 per cent of respondents not planning to spend across any sales events in the next year.

Still, the group said 42 per cent of all products listed on PriceSpy dropped in price on Boxing Day last year, with 21 per cent of all items reduced by 10 per cent or more, “providing an attractive average saving of 21 per cent”.

They added, however, that 23 per cent of all products listed on PriceSpy saw a price hike last Boxing Day.

“PriceSpy encourages consumers to always conduct their own independent pricing research before buying, as many products are subjected to a price hike on Boxing Day.”

Rasmussen said the busiest shopping day of the year may worsen the post-Christmas blues.

“If you receive a gift which isn’t up to scratch, you have the same rights as if you bought the product yourself.”

She said, “If you’re returning a faulty gift, you are likely to need proof of purchase, which means you will need the gift-giver to intervene.”

“A store which displays a ‘no refunds’ sign is breaking the law.”

Consumer NZ also advised shoppers to do their research before shopping, as actual savings on an item could be much lower than what is advertised.

“Don’t fall for a massive discount on a ‘usual’ price without confirming what the ‘usual’ price is.”

PriceSpy’s research was conducted by British market research firm 3Gem across 500 respondents in New Zealand.