A brutal note left by a business owner has threatened to sack employees if they speak about their wages.

The message, which was circulated online, was taped to a tea room wall by a gym manager in Kentucky, US, on Thursday.

"Attention all subordinates," it begins.

"Effective immediately, conversing about wages (both on duty and off duty) is strictly forbidden. This is considered proprietary information and as such, it is protected legally.

"If you are overheard speaking (OR LISTENING TO!!) a conversation in which wages are discussed, you will receive disciplinary action up to and including termination."

The message went viral after being posted on Reddit's anti-work subreddit.

The brutal note left in the team room. Photo / Reddit

Erik, the man who took the photo of the note, said he posted the photo as he did not know whether what his boss was threatening was legal.

He told Newsweek he has been working at the gym for about six months, making $10.50 per hour.

Recently, the establishment was understaffed and the general manager started hiring new employees at a rate of 50 cents more per hour, according to Erick.

His franchise manager found out that employees were sharing details about their wages — and hit back by hanging up the flyer.

According to the National Labor Relations Act – US workers are granted the right to communicate about their pay.

Other Reddit users were quick to slam the note.

"With that sign up any firing will be suspicious and could be called into question by the labour board," one poster wrote.

"This picture is all the evidence you would need to win a labour case," another added.

Others were simply baffled.

"The fact you're called subordinates already says a lot," one person wrote.