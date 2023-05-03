BNZ reports 13.5% profit bump

BNZ's increases in high interest rate environment. Photo / Alex Burton

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is reporting double-digit profit growth, despite pockets of borrowers coming under stress, as it increases the amount it earns from borrowers relative to the amount it pays savers.

The bank’s net profit reached $805 million in the six months to March 31 – a 13.5 per cent jump compared to the six months to March 2022.

The increase came as BNZ’s net interest income rose by a quarter from the same period last year to $1.5 billion.

This saw its net interest margin rise by 41 basis points to 2.45 per cent – a high level by historic standards, which sits above the 2.1 per cent level BNZ reported pre-Covid, when interest rates were lower and more stable than they are now.

The net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income (income received minus income paid) to average interest-bearing assets. The margin is a standard indicator of how effectively a bank uses its funding to generate revenue.

By way of context, in the December quarter, the New Zealand banking sector’s net interest margin hit 2.37 per cent. The last time it was higher was in June 2006, when it hit 2.50 per cent, according to data collected by the Reserve Bank.

BNZ, which is owned by National Australia Bank, said a strong banking sector is important for New Zealand’s economy.

“BNZ is stable, well-capitalised, with strong liquidity,” it said.

Comparing the half year to March 2023 to the half year to March 2022, BNZ’s lending rose by 3.3 per cent to $101b, “supported by home loan and business lending growth”.

Customer deposits increased by 1.3 per cent to $75b.

Revenue growth in the period was partially offset by higher operating expenses, which rose by 18.0 per cent to $577m, and higher credit impairment charges, which shot up by 276 per cent to $79m.

BNZ’s cash earnings on average assets rose by 8 basis points to 0.63 per cent, while its cost to income ratio was up 14 basis points to 32.5 per cent.

Recognising the impact of inflation, and rising interest rates aimed at cooling price rises, BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins said, BNZ was well positioned to support customers doing it tough.

“We know our customers well and understand that many New Zealand households are feeling the pressure of cost of living increases, particularly those with home loans,” he said.

“While we’re confident that our home loan customers are able to manage the current higher interest rate environment, for some, it will be challenging.

“As always, our message to customers is get in touch – we’re here to help.”

As for BNZ’s response to Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the upper North Island, Huggins said, “So far, we have committed to waiving $22m in interest costs for customers across our range of support options…

“For businesses, we have made $1b in low-cost funding available to help New Zealanders recover and invest in a more resilient future.”

Alongside this, Huggins said BNZ has backed over 7,800 small and medium sized businesses with new or increased lending in the first half of this financial year.

“We also launched a new funding model to provide innovative Kiwi tech businesses in sectors such as high-tech manufacturing, biotech and aerospace with access to capital to help fund growth and expansion.”

BNZ noted that during the reported period, its Australian parent reinvested a further $5b in ordinary shares in the bank through a dividend reinvestment.