Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

BNZ Quay Park staff moving to Deloitte Centre, Queen St in tenant merry-go-round

4 minutes to read
BNZ's Quay Park staff are moving to 80 Queen St. Photo / Colliers International

BNZ's Quay Park staff are moving to 80 Queen St. Photo / Colliers International

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Hundreds of BNZ staff will leave Auckland's Quay Park for the bank's headquarters at 80 Queen St in the CBD next year in a new leasing deal by Colliers International.

The latest Auckland office tenant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.