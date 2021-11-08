BNZ profit up 74 per cent to $1.32 billion

BNZ has released its full year result. Photo / File

Strong revenue growth and a bounce back in the economy has boosted the Bank of New Zealand's full-year profit by 74 per cent to $1.32 billion.

The year to September 30 result included non-repeat notable items and excluding those its profit was up 12 per cent to $1b.

Dan Huggins, BNZ chief executive said the bank was in a strong, stable and well-capitalised position to support a business-led recovery.

"We're being flexible and innovative, and backing customers to find opportunities."

The bank's loans and advances grew by 7.5 per cent to $94.7b supported by home loan growth while its deposits and other borrowings increased by 8.8 per cent to $78.1b.

Huggins said in the last 12 months it had supported 4,678 New Zealanders into their first home and partnered with Kāinga Ora on its First Home Partner shared ownership scheme.

BNZ also lent money to 11,764 New Zealanders to renovate and invest in existing properties and supported the development of more than 1,600 new home builds.

During the year BNZ also wrote back a credit impairment of $37m from a $300m charge.

Huggins said digital use had continued to accelerate with more than half of all home loan rollovers, lump sum payments and changes to repayments now occurring digitally.

"The pandemic has changed the way our customers bank, they are online and on the phones," he said.