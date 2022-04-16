A major outage has hit the Bank of New Zealand, knocking out internet services for customers.
Internet and mobile banking services for individual and business customers are currently down along with Client Fund Services, the BNZ website states.
However, the bank's website, www.bnz.co.nz, and Bank Feeds are still operational.
The outage was reported by customers unable to login into online banking services at about 10.19am today.
BNZ is "continuing to work on a fix for this issue", the bank said.
An update on the bank's Facebook page said the ban's team is "working hard to implement a fix to the system issues we've been experiencing today".
"While we don't have an ETA to share now we will continue to provide status updates here," it said.
"In the meantime, customers who have had their card declined while using PayWave can try inserting their card into the terminal."
"Unfortunately this is not a solution for 100 per cent of transactions but should prove effective for a large proportion of declined transactions. Credit cards are not impacted by these issues and are working as usual."
Bank customers have posted close to 1000 messages below the Facebook update.
"Was just left standing completely embarrassed at a check out, lunch already eaten, card not working and unable to access app or internet banking," the Facebook user said.
"Another lady kindly offered to pay for my bill but this is less than ideal!! Please sort it ASAP."
Another mum said she needs to go out and do her weekly grocery shopping soon.
"I have no options to get back into town for another week! If I don't go soon my kids miss out on food for a week."
Another user said it was not good enough.
"Away on holiday with family with no access to funds," they said.