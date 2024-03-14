Doug McKay is stepping down as the BNZ board chairman. Photo / Dean Purcell

BNZ director and chairman Douglas McKay will retire.

He has been on the BNZ board since 2013, and has been chairman since 2015.

McKay, known as Doug, was previously Auckland Council chief executive.

BNZ said today its board had appointed Warwick Hunt to replace McKay as the new chairman, effective from June 1.

Hunt joined the BNZ board in 2022 and is chairman of the board audit committee, and also a member of the board’s risk and compliance committee and due diligence committee.

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins said McKay made outstanding contributions as a director and chairman.

In 2015, he was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and local government.

He was managing director of Lion Breweries in Auckland and China from 2000 to 2005.

He will step down from the BNZ board on May 31.