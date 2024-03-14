Voyager 2023 media awards
BNZ chairman Doug McKay to step down

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Doug McKay is stepping down as the BNZ board chairman. Photo / Dean Purcell

BNZ director and chairman Douglas McKay will retire.

He has been on the BNZ board since 2013, and has been chairman since 2015.

McKay, known as Doug, was previously Auckland Council chief executive.

