BlackRock’s Bitcoin effect - price hits US$30k

BlackRock’s surprising move to validate Bitcoin and expose more investors to it, has pushed the price of the digital asset above US$30,000 - and that could be just the start.

“It blindsided me,” chief investment officer of the Australian crypto-fund Magnet Capital, Benjamin Celermajer, told Markets with Madison.

“Structurally, it does change the game.

“Having them [BlackRock] in this space will bring that level of institutionalisation and sophistication that I think a lot of investors have been waiting for.”

The world’s largest asset manager lodged an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this month to launch a Bitcoin spot price exchange traded fund (ETF) on the Nasdaq called iShares Bitcoin Trust.

Such a fund currently doesn’t exist on any market.

If approved, it would see BlackRock buy Bitcoin, give it to Coinbase to hold in custody, and allow investors to trade that BlackRock-owned Bitcoin through the ETF.

BlackRock’s timing is staggering - Coinbase was sued by the SEC two weeks ago. (You can watch my episode on that here).

In today’s episode, Celermajer discusses what this move means for the long-term valuation and adoption of Bitcoin, and the demand for its limited supply.

Plus, Westpac’s Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold explains why the US Federal Reserve’s signal of more interest rate hikes has not hurt equity market valuations.

