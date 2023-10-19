BlackRock only likes a handful of assets - here’s what they are

BlackRock’s Investment Institute only likes a handful of assets in a "fragmented" market where mega forces are commanding attention. Video / NZHerald

BlackRock’s investment institute likes Japanese equities and inflation-linked bonds but is avoiding almost every other asset in an environment where opportunities are harder to come by.

“The higher interest rate environment kind of just takes the fun out of everything,” BlackRock Asia Pacific chief investment strategist Ben Powell told Markets with Madison.

“The era of ‘just being long the market and don’t touch it’ is going to be more difficult moving forward.”

Conflict in the Middle East would deepen the de-globalisation trend, causing higher inflation worldwide, Powell said.

“We’re seeing a more fragmented world, I think that pertains to supply chains, maybe even capital markets and sadly to the geopolitical arena.

“I think we’re going to see more of this complexity ahead and that’s something that as investors we need to be mindful of.”

Madison Reidy is the host of New Zealand's only financial markets show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.