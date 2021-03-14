Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Blacklisted tenants: Privacy Commissioner launches landlord probe

4 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The Privacy Commissioner has launched an investigation into landlords potentially breaching the law by asking for tenants' bank statements and putting them on blacklists if they don't comply.

John Edwards today said a round of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.