Fake sales, rollercoaster pricing and hidden price hikes are all on the rise this shopping season. Video / Ben Dickens

The September quarter was far from a bonanza for the country’s retailers.

New Stats NZ data showed seasonally adjusted retail sales were relatively unchanged at $25 billion.

The total retail sales volume for the quarter fell 3.4 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2022, when adjusting for price effects.

The stats were announced on Black Friday, a widely-anticipated retail event with many sales.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was $31b, up 1.5 per cent.

Economists tend to watch the retail stats closely, as they provide an indication of the country’s overall economic performance.

And the new data reinforced concerns a major retail association raised last week.

Retail NZ chief executive Carolyn Young told the Herald many retailers were in trouble and their survival in 2024 hinged on a successful few weeks from now to the New Year.

Actual retail sales in the three months ending September 30 amounted to $29b, up 1.1 per cent from a year earlier.

And the total value of actual stock was $9.6b, up 1.4 per cent on the end of September last year.

“Decreases in hardware and motor vehicle retailing drove the fall in the total volume of retail sales in the September 2023 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter,” Stats NZ business financial statistics manager Katrina Dewbery said.

The Stats NZ values are in current prices, not adjusted for inflation.

Previously, in the June quarter compared with the March quarter, the total volume of seasonally adjusted retail sales was down 1.0 per cent to $25b.