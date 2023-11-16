The FMA put up a video of Tom Sainsbury poking fun at scam victims as part of fraud awareness week. It caused complaints from scam victims but aimed to raise awareness about online charlatans. Video / Supplied

Shoppers are being warned to watch out for two big scamfests just as retailers might hope for major shopping events to boost flagging fortunes.

Black Friday, an American import, will involve many Kiwi retailers offering big discounts and specials on November 24.

And internet retailers are hoping to whip up enthusiasm for Cyber Monday on November 27.

But Westpac said these two big days were also highlights in the calendar for con artists.

“Scammers may send emails and create fake ads or social media accounts directing you to sites that take your payment details,” the bank said in a warning to its app users.

Black Friday falls on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday, and Cyber Monday three days later.

Black Friday this year could offer some bargains for shoppers — and rewards for scammers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Westpac said shoppers should watch out for vendors insisting on payment by cryptocurrency, prepaid cards or overseas payments.

“Only purchase from well-known retailers or conduct thorough research before making a purchase,” the bank said.

That research should involve checking online reviews outside of the retailer’s site, Westpac said.

Raising awareness about scams is not always straightforward, as the Financial Markets Authority found out this week.

The authority pulled an anti-scam video starring comedian Tom Sainsbury after some fraud victims reportedly complained.

Price comparison service PriceSpy said Black Friday could help boost Kiwi retail sales, manage and clear stock inventory, attract new customers and extend the shopping season.

And many Kiwi retailers have been struggling for the past two months or more.

Data from Stats NZ showed retail spending fell sharply in September, with clothes and apparel sales especially depressed.

And in October, spending in retail industries fell 0.7 per cent compared with September.

PriceSpy said Black Friday could help shoppers benefit from reduced prices before the expensive Christmas gift-buying season.

Last year, some Kiwi retailers extended Black Friday specials to all of November.

But inflation could make this Black Friday the priciest ever, PriceSpy said.

It expected laptops, home security cameras, espresso machines and Lego to be 11-17 per cent more expensive than during last year’s Black Friday.

Nowadays, this month also featured Singles’ Day, which started in China on November 11 as an anti-Valentine’s Day shopping event.