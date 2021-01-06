Birth, bull**** job, death: Why we need to change the way we work

Our unsustainable work habits need to change, says anthropologist James Suzman in his new book, Work. By Andrew Anthony.

'Work" is one of those words we use with such regularity that we rarely consider its meaning.

For most of us, it's just something to which we have to devote a large percentage of our time so we can live a satisfactory life.

If there are about 112 waking hours in a week, on average we spend more than a third of them working. For commuters, it's probably closer to a half. And with the omnipresence of email, the internet, Zoom and all our other digital paraphernalia, the shadow of work seems to grow ever longer.

But as the UK-based anthropologist James Suzman reminds us in his recent book, neatly entitled Work, that shadow was supposed to shorten. Ever since the Industrial Revolution brought mass mechanisation to the workplace, people have been predicting the arrival of the leisure age.

The Gleaners, an 1857 painting by Jean-Francois Millet.

The prediction gained intellectual ballast in 1930 when UK economist John Maynard Keynes argued that the combination of technological innovation and improved productivity would mean that by the early 21st century – in other words, now – nobody would be working more than 15 hours a week.

To understand why the 20th century's greatest economist got it so wrong, Suzman steps back from the narrow confines of economics and explores how we came to think of work as we understand it today.

On an elemental level, scientists use the word "work" to describe the transference of energy in any and all settings. And that is what work effectively meant for most of human history.

The work of hunter-gatherers was to attain food to transfer into the energy required to live. But, like all work, it was also a kind of stand against entropy, a means of establishing order by harnessing energy. So, even from the earliest days of humanity, you could say work was not just a matter of survival, but also something with a fundamental moral quality.

This moral sense of work, the idea of imposing order against the forces of chaos, is one that has developed over time into a kind of universal sense of purpose, without which it's hard to imagine the world.

SAVING THE WORLD

A South African who left in 1989 to avoid military service, Suzman gained a PhD in social anthropology and spent several years in Namibia living with the Ju/'hoansi Bushmen. The bushmen still practise a form of hunter-gathering even as they are absorbed into the global system of labour exchange.

In 2007, immediately after living this simple life, he joined diamond-mining giant De Beers Group as global head of public affairs. "I view it as my seven years of corporate fieldwork," he tells me from his study in Cambridge.

He started at De Beers at the high point of neoliberalism, he says, when "capitalism was going to save the world, and all that crap. And as soon as I jumped on that boat, it sank. But, in many ways, this book is the product of that transition from living with Bushmen to suddenly being in the belly of the beast."

Suzman is now director of Anthropos, a think tank that applies anthropological methods to solving contemporary social and economic problems. He is also part of the wide consensus in modern anthropological research that believes it didn't take much time for our forefather hunter-gatherers to acquire the energy they needed. A rough estimate is the 15 hours a week that Keynes believed we would now be working.

According to this school of thought, hard and prolonged work was not a feature of the human story until the arrival of agriculture 10,000-12,000 years ago.

That's also, paradoxically, when malnourishment started to become commonplace. As Suzman says: "Two hundred years ago, 80 per cent of us were working in agriculture. And we were perpetually hungry. And now 1 per cent of us work in agriculture and feed the rest of us so well that we throw away as much food as we eat every year."

So, the simple equation of work equalling a transfer of energy no longer applies to what the overwhelming majority of us do. Nowadays, we think of work in the sense of paid labour as the natural order of things, and our desire to earn more, acquire more and build some kind of a legacy to hand on to our children or loved ones is an aspect of "human nature".

This most elusive and yet commonplace of concepts is one that stands at the heart of a lot of social debate.

The Dutch popular historian Rutger Bregman recently revived the issue in his book Humankind, in which he asked whether the nature of human life was, in English philosopher Thomas Hobbes' famous words from 1651, "nasty, brutish and short", or if it resembled Genevan philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau's vision of noble primitivism under threat from modernity.

Or, to put it in evolutionary terms, are we at heart closer to our primate cousins, chimpanzees, who fight and gang up on weaker chimps, or to bonobos, who just seem to love each other, or at least want to have sex with everyone?

A portrait of Genevan philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, by Maurice Quentin de La Tour.

Much of anthropology seems to lean towards Rousseau, promoting the idea of a prelapsarian age of plenty, when Earth was one large garden of Eden. Suzman seems sympathetic to this conception, and notes that many religions and folk myths draw on this idea of an untroubled distant past before humans discovered agriculture. But he also accepts that there is no fixed or "natural" human nature. As he puts it, "It is our nature to be plastic".

That's not some flip reference to superficiality. What he means is that, like the human brain, our natures adapt to our environment.

"We're capable of believing, doing and mastering an astonishing array of things," he says, "but it also makes us kind of intransigent, because once the plastic is moulded, we tend to get stuck in our ways, and we tend to assume that that is nature. And so, in a sense, we are very much the product of the work we do."

That may be an obvious observation, but it's also a profound one. There are always exceptions, but most people respond to rewards. Most of us want more money, more comfort and more security. It's just a question of what we'd do to attain it.

Yet this way of thinking, says Suzman, is not innate. It's a function of the uneven distribution of goods and labour that is at the heart of the market economy, which is itself based on an anachronistic notion of scarcity.

"We idolise this idea of scarcity, fetishise it," Suzman complains. "It sits at the beating heart of our definition of working economics and the definition of why we work, at least from an economist's perspective, bridging the gap between our infinite wants and limited means."

Scarcity is what's known as the fundamental or basic economic problem. It presumes that there is a finite supply of goods and raw materials, but an unlimited desire to consume them. It's therefore the relationship between how much people want something and the availability of that thing that gives it its market value.

The more we work, the more we can afford. That's the theory, and it doesn't just apply to the individual. The economic aim of society at large is higher productivity and growth.

And although an unceasing appetite for more may seem a crazy basis on which to organise the world, it has produced extraordinary results. On the eve of the Industrial Revolution, subsistence was the norm. After 250 years of capitalism, scientific and technological development and liberal enlightenment, even the poorest possess material wealth – sophisticated smartphones, TVs, the ability to travel and calorific intake – that is beyond historical comparison.

Ever since the Industrial Revolution brought mass mechanisation to the workplace, people have been predicting the arrival of the leisure age.

The question is, where does it all lead? Although it is far from evenly distributed, we live in a time of a superabundance of material wealth. Yet most of us work almost a decade longer than was expected 50 years ago. The idea that we can work less, relax, put our feet up or smell the roses continually recedes.

In the meantime, there is a finite supply of raw materials. As we enter deeper into the anthroposphere – the global environment shaped by human activity – we become more aware of what our incessant productivity means in terms of fossil-fuel use, greenhouse gases and climate change, what plastics are doing to our seas, and what intensive farming is doing to nature and ecological balance.

COVID CLARITY

The emergence of Covid-19 in 2019 gave us pause for thought. It's also exposed some of the problems inherent in capitalism's reward system.

"We've seen that markets are not great at apportioning value to the things that matter to us. Why are our brightest and best derivatives traders rather than epidemiologists?" asks Suzman.

Over the past year, global production and pollution have dropped, at least temporarily, but the consequences of that may yet be deep and depressing. Such is the nature of the insatiable economic beast we've constructed that any slowing in productivity or consumption – any drop in work – leads to crisis or at least potential crisis.

In Work, Suzman explains why he wrote the book. "The principal purpose," he writes, "has been to loosen the claw-like grip that scarcity economics has held over our working lives, and to diminish our corresponding and unsustainable preoccupation with economic growth."

And to that extent, the book is a triumph, causing the reader to reconsider on almost every page what it means to be human, and to remember that how things are now was not inevitable but the result of many historical, environmental and evolutionary factors, all of which can and will be affected by the decisions we make.

Over the past year, global production and pollution have dropped, at least temporarily, but the consequences of that may yet be deep and depressing. Photo / Brady Bellini, Unsplash

Yet the question remains: how do we set about reorganising economics and society when all the radical attempts of the 20th century were catastrophic?

"Yeah, it's not a glorious history," Suzman says. "That's partly why I'm happy to diagnose the problem, but I'm fairly despairing when it comes to proposing a solution."

He then dutifully makes the case that perhaps the disastrous Soviet experiment came too early, when technology was not sufficiently developed to enable sufficient material well-being. And he also pays the obligatory compliment to Scandinavian social democracy, as a successful halfway house on the road to egalitarianism, before acknowledging its limited viability.

"It is partially a question of scale," he says. "Would Denmark be as functional as it is if it had a population of more than 5 million? I think probably unlikely. And the same goes for New Zealand."

Of course, New Zealand, like Suzman's native South Africa, grew out of a clash of two civilisations – the native and the colonial – with very different systems of values, work practices and life priorities. History shows that two distinct ideas of work, and thus morality, can rarely coexist in the same space.

"People have always looked for mechanisms and models to organise societies on the basis of a common morality," says Suzman. "That's why agricultural states saw the emergence of organised religion."

Despite being a "good relativist" as an anthropologist, he believes the recognition of a universal morality is the key to a global society of the future. He would like to see it organised on the principles of scientific openness and inquiry. Because, he says, "that's the best chance we've got of solving problems".

The great hope of many utopians is the full automation that artificial intelligence (AI), 3D printing and quantum computers are expected to produce. As the title of one deliriously optimistic book put it, oxymoronically: Fully Automated Luxury Communism.

Suzman is not convinced. He points to a history in which every new level of technological development has led to the creation of new kinds of labour rather than less work.

"We've shown incredible creativity when it comes to inventing jobs."

In the 1960s, he says, North American economist JK Galbraith wrote optimistically of a new class of people who would be so productive that they could choose the work they loved rather than learn to love the work they did.

"Instead," says Suzman, "what we've had is this efflorescence of bull**** jobs, to use Graeber's slightly mischievous language."

"We've shown incredible creativity when it comes to inventing jobs."

David Graeber was an American anthropologist and political activist who died in September 2020. He wrote Bullshit Jobs: A Theory, which described the phenomenon of jobs whose purpose and meaning no one knows or understands, least of all those doing them.

These kinds of jobs, says Suzman, fulfil a social role, insofar as they provide friends, status and perhaps some sense of corporate solidarity.

"For many of us, our workplace is our village and we structure our lives around it that way," he says. "But the truth is lots of these jobs leave people feeling pretty disengaged and miserable."

PRODUCTION TREADMILL

To some extent, changing our attitude to work and jobs is a chicken-and-egg situation. To get off the treadmill of increased production, we would need to rethink not just how we structure our economies but also, on a more profound level, what we value most in life and by what means we can attain it.

In other words, we would have to evolve a whole new outlook to things such as wealth, achievement, success, the morality of hard work, and much else besides. You could say we would have to develop a new kind of human nature. But such changes are usually the result of necessity rather than self-will.

Why, after all, did hunter-gatherers abandon their way of living, if it was so undemanding, and farming was so hard and unrewarding? Suzman suspects rapid climate change played a catalytic role. And then, once the process started, it was hard to go back.

"People got stuck in this escalating cycle of productivity, growth and dependency," says Suzman.

And also population growth. Farming demanded intensive labour, so farmers produced more children, who then had to be fed, requiring more labour – and so on. At the dawn of the Agricultural Revolution 12,000 years ago, the world's population, writes Suzman, was about four million. By the time the Industrial Revolution arrived in the mid-1700s, it was more than 700 million.

At the dawn of the Agricultural Revolution 12,000 years ago, the world's population was about four million. Now it's approaching eight billion. File photo / AP

Now it's approaching eight billion. If automation and AI remove the need for most people to work, how will they survive and what will they do with their free time? In nearly all societies with high unemployment, especially among the young, there is discontent and the familiar signs of social tensions: crime, gangs and vandalism. The devil, as the old saying goes, makes work for idle hands.

Here, though, is where Suzman believes we need to look backwards to go forwards. Humans are perfectly capable of finding interest and meaning in the world other than through paid labour. It is social inequality, he says, that causes tensions. He advocates a universal basic income and a shift from taxing income to wealth.

The key to living well, he writes, "depends on moderating our personal material aspirations by addressing inequality so that, in the words of John Maynard Keynes, we may 'once more value ends above means and prefer the good to the useful'."

Hunter-gatherers, Suzman argues, were not just fiercely egalitarian but also defiantly libertarian. They recognised no power structure other than their loyalty to each other. He writes of the ritual by which hunters were mocked for the meat they brought back to their clan, regardless of its actual size and quality. This routine belittling was done to discourage egos and hierarchies. That approach might have worked for a band of 150, but it's unlikely to fly in societies of many millions.

RETHINKING WORK

Instead, what could be of benefit is rethinking the definition of work. Suzman tells a story about Bushmen in Namibia. To sustain their hunting and gathering way of life, they subsidise themselves with money from trophy hunters, usually Americans and Germans, who pay $50,000 to shoot an elephant.

On a recent trip he spoke to Bushmen who were escorting a couple of Viennese dentists on a hunting trip. "One guy said, 'Their work must be unbelievably boring if this is what they come here to do. They spend the whole year doing crap work so that they can do two weeks of hard work'."

Hunting is work to the Bushmen, whereas it's leisure to the Austrian dentists.

"Just like the idea of foraging for mushrooms in the Ardennes," says Suzman, laughing at another leisure fashion that apes ancient livelihoods.

In fact, this doubleness occurs all the time in everyday life. People like to relax by gardening, cooking, walking – all pastimes that, in a different context, could be described as work.

A few years ago, I visited Ikaria, a Greek island in the Mediterranean, not far from Turkey. It's a rugged place, unspoiled by tourism, and it also has one of the highest levels of life expectancy and density of centenarians anywhere in the world.

Such places are known as Blue Zones, a label popularised by US writer Dan Buettner, with whom I was travelling. We met a great many fit octogenarians and nonagenarians, and even a few centenarians, who'd spent their lives exercising by walking up and down hills to the market and back. They wouldn't have dreamed of doing it for leisure, any more than they would have gone to the gym. But it was our idea of heaven.

Ikaria, a Greek island in the Mediterranean, has one of the highest levels of life expectancy and density of centenarians anywhere in the world. Photo / Stelios Kiousis

Is it enough for a meaningful and fulfilling life, though? We can't live like hunter-gatherers, and few of us would want to. Social validation is almost always inextricably bound up with our jobs.

To work is to attain a recognisable identity, albeit one that sits in a complex social hierarchy of recognised worth: a paediatrician is more admired than a derivatives trader, but the derivatives trader receives the greater material compensation.

OLD HABITS

One of the few upsides of the Covid pandemic is that, almost overnight, previously ignored service workers – refuse collectors, supermarket assistants, bus drivers – were recognised as "essential". No one was bothered whether junior marketing brand managers made it to work. So it was a glimpse at an alternative world in which job importance was reassessed.

Still, old habits die hard, and I wondered how much time and effort Suzman had devoted to writing a book about the need to be less work-focused.

"The problem with writing a book like this is that you work on it every single hour of the day," he says. "Even if you're not working on it, it squats like a toad in your head, to quote that Philip Larkin poem. For a book that is ostensibly suggesting we'll all do better to work less, it took a f***load of work."

That is both the paradox and the irony that surrounds this issue. We've spent a long time creating our strange sense of order, constantly deferring crisis and chaos through scientific innovation and the invention of ever more inexplicable jobs.

To get us to change our ways and stop working so much is going to take a lot of hard work.