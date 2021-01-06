Website of the Year
Birth, bull**** job, death: Why we need to change the way we work

17 minutes to read
By: Andrew Anthony

Our unsustainable work habits need to change, says anthropologist James Suzman in his new book, Work. By Andrew Anthony.

'Work" is one of those words we use with such regularity that we rarely consider its

