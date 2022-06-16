Bill Ralston: Talk is cheap, food isn't - it's time to hit supermarkets where it hurts

To enhance competition, MBIE is looking at requiring the two major grocery retailers to divest some of their stores. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

Most of us are suffering a squeeze on our wallets at the moment. Petrol prices quickly shrugged off Finance Minister Grant Robertson's temporary tax reduction and now have reached stratospheric levels. City dwellers may be getting a short-term benefit from halved bus fares, but that is not much use for rural folk who have no bus services to use at any price.

Only school buses operate where I live, so I was surprised when an elderly neighbour told me he regularly took a bus to and from town. It turns out he simply gets on the school bus with the kids in the morning and trundles back home again after 3.30pm. The bus driver, sensibly, closes his eyes as the world's oldest student arthritically mounts the steps with his groceries and creakily collapses into the seat behind him.

However, it is the cost of those groceries that is really crucifying my cranky cost-conscious old mate. The great supermarket duopoly has him over a barrel because there are effectively just two of them able to operate in New Zealand.

Parliament recently heard of one stunt the duopoly uses to block or restrict competition. The supermarkets not only put covenants in their leases to prevent a grocery competitor coming into their retail area but, according to Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich, they put restrictions to block or constrain almost any kind of retail they choose into the rental agreements they make with landlords.

At a select-committee hearing, Rich cited a generic retail lease her council has studied, which uses what she terms "incredibly broad definitions" of what the supermarkets describe as their sphere of interest.

"Most New Zealanders would not think a supermarket is something that sells clothing, fashion, luggage, sports and fitness goods, appliances, shoes, computers, insurance and lending, hairdressing services, banking, arts and crafts or childcare services," Rich told the committee. "But according to this lease they do."

Apparently, supermarkets also demand the right to determine who the landlord can lease to for up to three years after the supermarket has left the property.

Working on the theory that if you constrain potential competition, you can keep your prices high, apparently there are clauses in some supermarket leases that compel landlords to oppose all district plans, developments or resource consents that affect the supermarket's competitive position.

These lease clauses are why the Government has introduced the Commerce (Grocery Sector Covenants) Amendment Bill, which aims to stamp out those kinds of tactics. Frankly, I wish the bill luck, but I fear the duopoly will simply figure out other ways to restrict potential competition.

I've been trying my own brand of protest by shopping at a local independent butcher and patronising a nearby fruit and vege shop. At least I can deny the supermarkets the cash from the meat and greens, but the Commerce Commission says they've still been pulling in more than a million dollars a day in excess profits from New Zealanders.

To enhance competition, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is looking at requiring the two major grocery retailers to divest some of their stores. Stop "looking" and start "doing", MBIE.

The cost of living is likely to be the one defining issue that will determine who becomes government at the next election. There are some price rises that are beyond the ability of retailers to control, but greedy supermarkets is something the government can stop.

Grant Robertson says The Warehouse is now ramping up its grocery offers and Costco is setting up a shop in Auckland. It's a beginning, but there is a long way to go.