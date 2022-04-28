Voyager 2021 media awards
Bill Ralston: Political propaganda hard to swallow when Kiwis can't afford veges

Food prices are up an annual 7.6 per cent, the biggest escalation in more than a decade. Photo / Andrew Warner

By Bill Ralston

OPINION:

Way back in the olden days, when David Lange was prime minister and Roger Douglas his whizz-kid finance minister, I bought my first house. Mortgage interest rates were approaching an eye-­watering 20 per cent

