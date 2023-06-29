The US Federal Reserve says its 23 major banks would survive a severe recession, but can it be trusted after numerous bank failures? Plus, how Australia got 10 million adults into investing.

America’s largest banks have all passed an annual stress test that hypothetically placed them in a severe recession, but a banking analyst says the failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) would have passed too - so are the results worth the paper they’re written on?

The US Federal Reserve’s test scenario considered a near 40 per cent drop in both residential and commercial property prices, the US economy shrinking by 9 per cent and unemployment peaking at 10 per cent.

All 23 banks assessed, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and UBS, survived the situation and remained above their required capital levels.

“The exam is extraordinarily rigorous and they are very, very good results,” RBC Capital Markets head of U.S bank equity strategy Gerard Cassidy told Markets with Madison.

He said the banks that failed earlier this year, including SVB and Signature Bank, would have passed this tough test “with flying colours,” because it did not assess the issues that put them out of business.

“This test was driven by the results of what happened with the financial crisis, and it measures for credit quality. The three banks that failed had nothing to do with credit quality.”

Cassidy expected changes to the annual test next year, or an additional test, that would test for Silicon Valley Bank’s problems.

Watch him discuss how the U.S banking system is coping on today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Plus, Australia now has 10 million adults - half its population - investing outside of their superannuation scheme and family home.

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) senior manager of investment products Rory Cunningham explained the results, and lessons for New Zealand, on Markets with Madison.

