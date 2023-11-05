Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fonterra’s annual meeting: Big shareholder crowd will be missing but plenty on agenda

By
5 mins to read
Dairy co-operative Fonterra has executed a recovery with a record $1.6 billion profit. But milk product demand is declining in China and farmers are facing financial pressure.

With a disappearing CFO, farmers doing it tough, a call to shrink board size and pay rises in an economic squeeze all on the menu, Fonterra’s annual shareholder meeting this week would once have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business