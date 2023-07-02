Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Big drop in Datacom profits as it looks to an AI future

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Datacom Group CEO Greg Davidson. Photo / Supplied

Datacom Group CEO Greg Davidson. Photo / Supplied

Datacom Group reported a $32 million drop in profits, or 81per cent, from $42m in 2022 to $8m for the March 31, 2023, financial year, as it dips a toe into the world of artificial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business