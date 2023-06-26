Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Big boost for Winton Land: Ex-finance minister Steven Joyce becomes director, resource consent win

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Plans for Winton Land's five-block Northbrook Avon Loop, Oxford Tce, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied by Winton Land

Plans for Winton Land's five-block Northbrook Avon Loop, Oxford Tce, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied by Winton Land

A listed retirement company got a double boost today, announcing an ex-finance minister appointed to its board and resource consent for a new Christchurch village.

Winton Land said former National cabinet minister Steven Joyce was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business