Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

David Rowe: Preparing as impacts of climate change start to take hold - Project Auckland

By
8 mins to read
Auckland’s clifftop homes were once the pinnacle of desirability, but floods and cyclones left devastation and uncertainty in their wake. Photos / Brett Phibbs

Auckland’s clifftop homes were once the pinnacle of desirability, but floods and cyclones left devastation and uncertainty in their wake. Photos / Brett Phibbs

OPINION

Aucklanders have basked in a hard-won season of (largely) fine weather, returning us to a somewhat nostalgic sense of summer in the city: long sun-drenched evenings, scorching days at the beach, raincoats and jumpers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business