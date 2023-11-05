Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Beijing bank not buying influence via infrastructure, Kiwi exec says

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
Kiwi expat Andrew Cross is the chief financial officer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Kiwi expat Andrew Cross is the chief financial officer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

A Kiwi at the top of a Beijing-based bank, collectively owned by more than 100 countries including New Zealand, denies it is financing infrastructure globally as a means to buy influence.

The remarks followed allegations

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business