Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Beaming solar energy from space - it’s not as far-fetched as it sounds

Financial Times
13 mins to read
“The sun is the closest thing we have to an infinite energy source” - US Naval Research Laboratory engineer. Photo / 123rf / NASA

“The sun is the closest thing we have to an infinite energy source” - US Naval Research Laboratory engineer. Photo / 123rf / NASA

Written by: Peggy Hollinger

The young researchers gathered on the rooftop of Caltech’s engineering laboratory in Pasadena, California, on a balmy May evening did not set out to make history that night.

But after a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business