Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Beach Haven cliff collapse: New house weight 'very unlikely' to have caused huge slip

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
A house is left on the edge after a Slip in Beach Haven. Video / Chris Keall

A house is left on the edge after a Slip in Beach Haven. Video / Chris Keall

Construction of a new $2.25m house at Beach Haven is "very unlikely" to have had any effect on a cliff below it, according to an Auckland Council engineering boss who says authorities are continuing to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.