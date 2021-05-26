Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'Be wary': Reserve Bank warns house price party is over, with interest rates rising next year

4 minutes to read
After rising more than 25 per cent in a year, the Reserve Bank sees house price growth slowing almost suddenly to zero from the June quarter. Photo / Doug Sherring

After rising more than 25 per cent in a year, the Reserve Bank sees house price growth slowing almost suddenly to zero from the June quarter. Photo / Doug Sherring

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

The recent surge in house prices is expected to come to an abrupt halt as the Reserve Bank signals it expects a series of interest rate increases from the middle of next year.

Although he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.