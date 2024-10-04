Advertisement
Basis: The most successful Kiwi startup you’ve never heard of

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Kiwi startup Basis says its smart panel will be safer, cheaper, and shave up to $1000 per year from your power bill. Video / Dean Purcell

A money man and a power man joined forces to create Basis - which raised $38 million to fund a new type of switchboard for homes that could shave up to $1000 per year from electricity bills. It won’t launch until the new year, but they’ve already sold 5300 units.

