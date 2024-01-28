Voyager 2023 media awards
Barbenheimer breaks Penthouse Cinema’s nearly 50-year box office record

Alka Prasad
By
6 mins to read
Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros

The Kisby family bought the Vogue cinema in Brooklyn, Wellington in 1975 and turned it into the iconic art deco-style Penthouse Cinema that year.

Manager Fergus Kisby-MacLeod says last year was one of Barbie and Oppenheimer broke box office records and brought locals back to support the cinema.

