Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bank of Japan defies market pressure and keeps monetary policy ultra loose

Financial Times
4 mins to read
The Bank of Japan caught investors by surprise when it adjusted part of its monetary policy in December. Photo / Kiyoshi Ota

The Bank of Japan caught investors by surprise when it adjusted part of its monetary policy in December. Photo / Kiyoshi Ota

By Kana Inagaki and Leo Lewis

The Bank of Japan has defied market pressure and left its yield curve control measures unchanged, sending the yen sharply lower and stocks higher as it stuck to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business