Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bahamian authorities were tipped off by top Bankman-Fried associate

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding FTX customers by funnelling billions of dollars to his Alameda trading firm and spending the money as if it was his own. Photo / 123RF

Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of defrauding FTX customers by funnelling billions of dollars to his Alameda trading firm and spending the money as if it was his own. Photo / 123RF

One of Sam Bankman-Fried’s close associates told Bahamian regulators in the days before FTX collapsed that the now-disgraced founder had likely funnelled customer money to his hedge fund, a move that helped accelerate the 30-year-old’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business