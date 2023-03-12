Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bad luck: Why some KiwiSaver default members could be thousands of dollars worse off at retirement

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
Some KiwiSaver default members could end up being worse off than others. Photo / 123rf

Some KiwiSaver default members could end up being worse off than others. Photo / 123rf

Wide disparity of performance in new default KiwiSaver funds after just one year and fee variations have an expert worried some people will be thousands of dollars worse off in retirement purely through being randomly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business