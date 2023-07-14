Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Backup battery: Ara Ake rolls out solar solution

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
A pilot solar-battery power project is being rolled out to 11,000 New Zealand homes. Photo / 123RF

A pilot solar-battery power project is being rolled out to 11,000 New Zealand homes. Photo / 123RF

A pilot solar battery scheme being rolled out in 11,000 homes nationwide could form part of the answer to supplying the power grid when demand is at its highest, Ara Ake chief executive Cristiano Marantes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business