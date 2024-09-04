Australia’s economic growth slows

Australia's economic growth slowed over the course of the last financial year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said today. Photo / 123RF

Australia's economic growth slowed over the course of the last financial year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said today. Photo / 123RF

Australia’s economy grew by just 0.2% in the three months to June, landing broadly in line with expectations and taking the annual rate to 1.5%.

Economic growth slowed over the course of the last financial year, Australian Bureau of Statistics head of national accounts Katherine Keenan said.

“Excluding the Covid-19 pandemic period, annual financial year economic growth was the lowest since 1991/92 - the year that included the gradual recovery from the 1991 recession,” Keenan said.

In the first three months of the year, the bureau recorded a 0.2% rise.

Battling inflation comes at the expense of a weaker economy, with higher interest rates designed to encourage more saving and less spending, lowering demand for goods and services and therefore prices.