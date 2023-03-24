Australian banks can ride out market jitters - S&P report

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has shaken the global industry. Photo / AP

Australian banks are unlikely to encounter similar developments to those that have recently shaken the global industry but the events may pose a risk to smaller institutions, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and downgrade of First Republic Bank (US-based regional banks) highlighted the risks from an asset-liability mismatch and unstable deposits, S&P said.

In addition, the write-off of additional Tier-1 capital instruments issued by Switzerland-based Credit Suisse had “startled” many market participants.

“Australian banks have different business models to these banks,” said Sharad Jain, a credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

“They are mainly focused on conventional banking and operate with sound funding and liquidity under prudential regulations.

“That places the industry adequately to weather the current market instability,” Jain said.

“In our view, Australian banks can navigate a short-term disruption in the financial markets triggered by the recent events.

“Prolonged dislocation of financial markets, however, would erode the banks’ earnings and pose risks to our ratings on smaller institutions.”

Credit Suisse has been taken over by its Swiss competitor, UBS.

New Zealand's banking industry is dominated by the Australian banks Westpac, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank's ASB and National Australia Bank's BNZ.








