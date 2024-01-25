“Thank Christ it went that way,” said Auckland Thoroughbred Racing chief executive Paul Wilcox of Wednesday’s scaffolding collapse onto an Auckland street, days before long-awaited racing tomorrow to christen a new multimillion-dollar international-style track and upgrade.

Wilcox was out on the club’s new StrathAyr track at the very time the building materials collapsed from land the same club had sold to developers last decade, on the raceway’s edge.

The 6m-tall scaffolding came down from a housing site just before 11.40am, landing on a vehicle and prompting others to swerve out of the way.

The club shut the track two years ago for its huge upgrade and wanted nothing to threaten inaugural races tomorrow night to showcase what Wilcox says are outstanding results.

“The evening sees the who’s who of New Zealand’s racing scene cheering on their charges, enjoying a glass of bubbles and rubbing shoulders with Auckland’s social set – all staged beneath the setting sun,” the club says of tomorrow’s event set to attract thousands.

So it was with utter horror that Wilcox watched the scaffold go, saying it felt almost unreal, making almost no sound on a day he said when the winds were not at all heavy.

Developer shows progress on the $30m site where 44 terraced homes are under construction. Photo / Morton Construction

But the implications for the club, had the materials fallen in the opposite direction, could have been dire.

Staff were busy preparing for tomorrow’s TAB Karaka Millions: two $1m races and a $1.5m race, called New Zealand’s “richest night of sport”.

The grass track was being mowed at the very same time the scaffolding came down, Wilcox said.

Wilcox in the stand in front of the new track and carpark. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I just happened to be there and saw it. It was like it was in slow motion. Our first priority was to make sure no one was hurt but we couldn’t get to it because we were on the other side,” Wilcox said.

Morton Construction is developing the housing site, although Wilcox said that wasn’t the developer that his business had sold to originally. Morton says it is building 44 terraced homes.

The site was one of many the club sold in the past few years, partly to fund a big upgrade including having the sophisticated new track built.

Wilcox in front of Tote on Ascot: the existing building was moved and new stables built beneath them at Ellerslie. Photo / Dean Purcell

In 2022, Fletcher Living bought the 6.2ha steeplechase hill to build 370 apartments, duplexes, terraced and detached housing as well as a retirement village for Vivid Living.

Morton, led by project manager Sam Cheng, said construction at 16 Peach Pde, Remuera, had started last year and was due to be completed by early 2025.

That business is developing a $30m project.

Development of the site on Peach Pde where the scaffolding suddenly fell on January 24. Photo / Morton Build

Inquiries were made to Morton but no response has been received so far.

Senior site manager is Eric Ding, site managers are Ray Zhao and David Yu, while the quantity survey team is Suzie Chen, Andy Jiang and Elliott Zhao.

Companies Office records show Morton Construction of 29 Gillies Ave in Epsom was incorporated on October 28, 2020. It lists its industry classification and building and house construction.

Sheng Cheng of Epsom is the sole director and shareholder.

WorkSafe area manager Danielle Henry said this week they were notified of the scaffold collapse at 12.30pm and had an inspector on site shortly after.

How the 44 townhouses on the site are planned to look when finished. Photo / Morton Construction

“The scaffolding, which was approximately six metres high, came down on a busy road, striking and severely damaging a passing vehicle and causing others to take evasive action. It’s lucky there wasn’t anyone on it at the time and that no pedestrians or drivers were seriously injured.”

Henry said WorkSafe’s focus has been to make sure people are safe.

“We aren’t able to comment on the specific cause of the collapse while we’re on-site making initial enquiries but there’s a number of things anyone involved in the design of scaffolding systems, or on a worksite currently using scaffolding, should consider and review.”

A witness to the accident said the scaffolding had “blown over in very light winds” and one lane was blocked.

Henry said because of the size of the scaffolding it will take some time to remove and may impact travel on the high-traffic area.

