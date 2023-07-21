Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland shooting: Workers from Philippines supporting each other

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Seven people remain in hospital and the “nation is in mourning” following the terrifying and traumatic shooting in downtown Auckland yesterday. Video / NZ Herald

Migrant workers from the Philippines who were on the site of yesterday’s Auckland CBD shooting are supporting each other through the tragedy, a union organiser said.

Mikee Santos, a First Union organiser and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business