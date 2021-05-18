Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland rents: Barfoot & Thompson data shows weekly cost exceeds $600

5 minutes to read
Latest Auckland rental data is out. Photo / Doug Sherring

Latest Auckland rental data is out. Photo / Doug Sherring

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Auckland rents have surged beyond the $600/week threshold for the first time.

The latest rental data for the first quarter to March shows rents up 3.3 per cent annually to the record $603/week.

And there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof