Auckland floods: The DIY products in high demand

Flooding in multiple Auckland locations sees roads and homes awash. Video / Supplied

Home improvement and hardware chains Bunnings and Mitre 10 are working to maintain supply of critical flood remediation supplies and tools as Auckland customers begin cleaning up the damage.

Submersible pumps, wet vacuums, flood dams, spouting, guttering and drain coil were in high demand in the early days of Auckland’s floods, according to the two competing chains.

“Initially, Aucklanders were in damage control mode and looking for things like submersible pumps, wet vacs, flood dams, and drain coil,” Mitre 10 New Zealand chief merchandise officer Chris Peak said.

“As the weekend unfolded and the clean-up got under way, demand shifted to mops, cleaning products, and dehumidifiers.”

Flooding inside a home in Milford after torrential rain caused flooding across the Auckland Region.

Mitre 10 had good stock levels across its network and was working closely with suppliers to ensure that would continue, he said.

As remediation works and renovations began on flooded homes and businesses, Peak expected building materials like plasterboard and plywood to increase in demand too.

Bunnings national operations manager Derek Powell said the Australian-based company was also working with suppliers to replenish products in high demand as quickly as possible.

“We are seeing customers purchasing products to help with the clean-up like flexi-bins and garden waste bags, dehumidifiers, wet and dry vacuums, submersible pumps and generators,” he said.

“Aucklanders are also looking for ways to protect their household items from water damage with products such as sandbags, tarpaulins and waterproof storage solutions.”

Bunnings’ Glenfield store flooded on Friday evening and remained closed until it was deemed safe to reopen. Powell apologised for any inconvenience caused and noted its nearby Constellation Drive and Westgate stores were open.







