Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown spoke to the media and responded to criticism about his response to last night's flooding. Video / NZ Herald

The big Friday flood has damaged tracks on two Auckland railways.

Auckland Transport alerted commuters this evening to the damage, which will likely impact rail commuters for several days.

“Tracks on the Western and Eastern Lines have been damaged as a result of yesterday’s heavy rain and flooding. Following a rail network inspection, KiwiRail has discovered issues of subsidence on both lines,” the council-controlled organisation said.

“At this stage we are expecting a reduced frequency on some areas of both lines and buses may will replace trains for at least part of the Western Line and Eastern Line from Tuesday.

Buses will keep replacing services on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Newmarket and Ōtāhuhu because of a pre-existing rail network rebuild.

Newmarket Station was flooded, as were several underpasses, and AT said staff were inspecting all train stations and platforms.

Flooding was still visible in downtown Auckland on Saturday afternoon near the old railway station. Photo / NZME

Bus depots at Ranui, Onehunga, Glenfield and Kaiwana Rd were also flooded.

The damage to railways follows the enormous floods in which three people were killed, low-lying areas inundated, and numerous landslips reported across the region.

“Work is continuing across Auckland to reopen roads and restore public transport services as soon as it is practical and safe to do so,” Auckland Transport added.

On Saturday evening, it said about 80 per cent of scheduled bus services were running, but more bus services were falling behind schedule.

Significant bus detours existed in places because Friday’s flood damaged some roads.

Drone footage over Browns Bay after unprecedented flooding overnight caused widespread chaos. Photo / Brett Phibbs

AT said due to unspecified “technical issues” live tracking was unavailable for rail replacement bus services this weekend.

Ferry services were largely unaffected, AT said.

“Services are running as usual on all weekend ferry routes other than Hobsonville/Beach Haven.”

But inner harbour services were delayed because potential debris in the water meant the boats had to operate more slowly, and needed additional lookouts on board.