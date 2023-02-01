Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland floods: $60m+ Devon Park’s annexe evacuated, red-stickered

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Devon Park apartments, Stanley Point. Photo / Michael Craig

Devon Park apartments, Stanley Point. Photo / Michael Craig

Part of a cliff has fallen in front of a two-level residential annexe of a Stanley Point tower block on the North Shore.

David Rowland, chairman of the body corporate and a resident of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business