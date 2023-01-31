Flooding in multiple Auckland locations sees roads and homes awash. Video / Supplied

Roof guttering inside the $1 billion award-winning PwC commercial tower in downtown Auckland overflowed due to heavy rain overnight, causing it to take on some water.

An image sent to the Herald on Wednesday morning showed a small amount of flooding on a lower retail floor of the property owned by listed firm Precinct Properties.

The water was towards the end of an enclosed over bridge connecting the Downtown car park and the HSBC tower to Commercial Bay.

“The large volume of rain caused the internal roof gutter to overflow,” a Precinct spokeswoman said.

“The site is now dry and will be open shortly,” she said at 9.20am. “Our office occupiers are able to access their tenancies as per usual.”

The lower floors at Commercial Bay, occupied by retail, were wet on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

A post on the official Commercial Bay Instagram account on Tuesday said a few of its stores and restaurants would close early due to severe weather warnings.

Its ground level valet parking was also closed from 5pm.

There were about 120 retailers at the 18,000 square-metre site, including international brands Tommy Hilfiger, Scotch & Soda and Calvin Klein.

The dining hall called Harbour Eats could seat 650 people.

Tenants at the office tower included financial services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, investment bank Jarden and major law firms Chapman Tripp and MinterEllisonRuddWatts.

The mixed-use office and retail space at the bottom of Queen St was opened in 2020. Built by Fletcher Building, the project cost more and look longer than initially expected.

Commercial Bay shopping centre and the adjacent usually busy square at Britomart were largely deserted this morning. Photo / NZME

There was a legal stoush over the project as Precinct withheld payments to Fletcher.

Commercial Bay shopping centre and the adjacent usually busy square at Britomart were quiet this morning.

A few shoppers and some staff or contractors attending to what appeared to be water issues were inside the mall shortly before 9.30am.



