Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland flood damage will delay construction downturn

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Flood recovery work won’t end up being much of a boost to building activity – but may see some projects delayed while repair work takes priority, says Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon. Photo / Supplied

Flood recovery work won’t end up being much of a boost to building activity – but may see some projects delayed while repair work takes priority, says Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon. Photo / Supplied

While the recent flooding is unlikely to have a major impact on New Zealand’s economic outlook it could delay the building sector downturn and keep construction costs elevated for some time, economists say.

“Based on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business