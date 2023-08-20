Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland ferry suspensions raise fresh fears around housing development

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Ferries to and from many Auckland areas are going to be suspended, causing a big backlash. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ferries to and from many Auckland areas are going to be suspended, causing a big backlash. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Transport’s bombshell ferry service cut announcement has left a financer dismayed, asking why “mindless” housing infill was allowed when public transport was vanishing.

“What the hell is the council up to?” asked Paul Glass,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business