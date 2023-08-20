Ferries to and from many Auckland areas are going to be suspended, causing a big backlash. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Transport’s bombshell ferry service cut announcement has left a financer dismayed, asking why “mindless” housing infill was allowed when public transport was vanishing.

“What the hell is the council up to?” asked Paul Glass, executive chairman of Devon Funds Management, a boatie and an objector to Bayswater Marina’s $300 million apartment plans.

Glass was responding to AT announcing on Thursday that Fullers360 will from October 1 stop running services to Bayswater, Birkenhead and Te Onewa Northcote Pt, while Gulf Harbour and Half Moon Bay runs will be on reduced timetables for more than 18 months.

He cited the intensification of the Devonport peninsula, a collapse in public transport options and the abandonment of the proposed Lake Rd upgrade.

“It’s a real disappointment,” Glass said of that combination.

Paul Glass is worried about the twin effects of intensification and ferry cancellations.

Chris Darby, a North Shore councillor, said the Bayswater frequency had been reduced for some time “and unless we secure a new operator, it will go for a period of time. But there’s every effort being undertaken by AT to secure a new operator. Until this is resolved, Richard Hills and I have got to stay on the case,” he said, referring to the other Shore councillor.

Darby said he knew how critical the crew shortage had been for some time.

As of July 1, AT bought four vessels from Fullers “and the Wanderer has had a full refit with new electrics and new drive. Electrics were a big part of the failure of vessels. By about February next year, all four will be back in service and they are all refurbished with new upholstery and new livery with AT. They’re still the same vessels but in terms of the mechanics - everything ferry passengers don’t see but expect to work - has been pretty much replaced.”

Glass asked how Auckland Council could allow another 3000 dwellings on the Devonport peninsula when ferry services were being cancelled. The combination of factors would put extreme pressure on the area, he said.

Planning committee chairman Chris Darby.

Darby said in response that Plan Change 78 and the National Policy Statement on Urban Development was a Government directive, not a council one, to demand more infill housing.

“But I recognised what Paul’s saying. Where is the infrastructure?” Darby said. The council had expressed concerns about infrastructure deficits but neither Labour nor National recognised that.

However, Darby said in the Devonport area south of Seabreeze Ave at Belmont, infill housing was “next to nil” due to major constraints like heritage and character. The Census had shown populations in the area falling and all the area’s primary schools except Vauxhall were suffering falling school rolls, Darby said.

“While there have been challenges with ferry reliability at Devonport and Bayswater, and the shortage of bus drivers impacting bus services, public transport has by no means collapsed. I know it feels like that at times, when we stand waiting for the ferry that doesn’t show,” he said.

Dramatic improvements had been made in the frequency of ferry-feeder bus services, he said.

The 806, 807 and 815 services are all showing lifts in rider numbers. Reliability and patronage of the Devonport ferry service are also improving.

“Many weekends are seeing patronage exceeding 150 per cent of pre-Covid numbers. We still have work to do do though, with the intention of going back to 20-minute peak services once we have resolved the crew shortage issue. Richard, Toni and I are not losing sight of that,” Darby said.

Accelerated crew training programmes and Fullers pulling the plug on services has many interrelated parts to it.

“It’s by no means a situation we like but is the only circuit-breaker AT and ferry operators could find to the longstanding skipper and deckhand shortage,” he said.

Many runs of Fullers' ferry service will be suspended from October 1. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Lake Road Improvements project was on hold due to funding uncertainty related to Waka Kotahi.

“We must prove the case for subsidy funding, not considering it a priority. Essentially Waka Kotahi don’t see enough mode shift resulting and therefore it scores poorly in terms of benefits to cost. We are back to the drawing board for that one and will be focusing on getting it back in frame for next year’s long-term plan via the 10-year budget,” Darby said.

Stacey van der Putten, AT executive general manager of public transport services, said it was trying to find a new ferry operator to run the services and “exploring options” for more bus services to fill the service gap. She acknowledged the suspensions would be “disappointing for affected communities”.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said there was “no quick fix” to resolving the skill shortage plaguing the city’s ferries.

“With support from Auckland Transport to redistribute our resources to accelerate training and development, we will be able to progress up to 30 qualified crew to either deckhand or skipper in the next 14-18 months,” Horne said.

Glass said the Bayswater ferry cancellation alone was a major blow and would push residents into Lake Rd traffic jams.

It wasn’t good for plans for Bayswater Marina, where owners Simon and Paula Herbert proposed multi-level apartments.

Simon Herbert's Emprie Capital company owns Bayswater Marina.

Glass is in the Bayswater Berth Holders Association, which with the Bayswater Community Committee and TGS Rowing Club is appealing the Herberts’ consent to the Environment Court.

Those groups oppose the development on a number of grounds. Critics said the original scheme was contrary to the primary purpose of the marina precinct because it did not provide enough space for marine-related activities or public open space. The plans were then changed.

Glass said last year’s win for the Herberts might be seen in a new light after the January floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Since the Bayswater consent was granted last year we have all become far more aware of the probable impact of climate change, particularly on low-lying coastal areas. The council is in the process of requiring new builds to comply with a 100-year coastal inundation line rather than the 50-year line previously,” Glass said.

“We haven’t seen the details for Bayswater Marina yet but presumably, this will now be underwater over that timeframe. So how can the council allow a new development to happen if the ultimate liability falls to ratepayers?” Glass asked.

Others who raised alarm about the ferry cancellations include Northcote MP Shanan Halbert.

Kaipatiki Local Board member Melanie Kenrick told the Herald the cuts “will be hugely disappointing for the communities who live in Northcote Pt and Birkenhead Pt”.

But AT does have some good news.

It said on Wednesday its bus driver shortage was officially over.

“At the peak of the driver shortage just eight months ago, Auckland was 570 drivers short. Auckland now has three more bus drivers than the required 2306 to operate Auckland’s buses. Thanks to all our bus passengers for their patience as our teams have worked to recruit and train our new drivers,” AT announced.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 23 years, has won many awards, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.