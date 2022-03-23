Auckland denim store Route 66 closing after 32 years

Route 66 at 180 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

Auckland jeans and denim specialist Route 66 is shutting up shop after 32 years in business.

The company's Newmarket store will close for the last time at 5pm this Sunday, owner Todd Male said in a statement on their website.

Male said while Covid-19 related disruptions over the last two years had played a part, the decision had been "a while in the making" and not renewing the lease for the physical store had become "the only choice".

"After 32 years of selling denim on Broadway, the time has come for some new beginnings. With more than a touch of sadness, mixed with pride and so many fabulous memories from the last three decades, the store will close for the last time at 5pm on Sunday the 27th March," Male wrote.

The store was established by Todd's father, Kevyn, at 180 Broadway, Newmarket and drew its image largely from its namesake, Route 66, in the United States, featuring original imagery of cars, roads, deserts, petrol pumps and nostalgic American icons.

"His [Kevyn] vision and passion for retail started a long time ago, from which the Route 66 story grew. He was very proud at how quickly the store became a denim destination for so many Aucklanders and people from all over NZ," Male wrote.

However, it's not completely the end of the road for Male. Male said there would be a new website in April, where he plans to continue selling online, primarily the G-Star brand.

"One massive thank you to anyone & everyone who has shopped at Route 66 at any time these last 32 years, especially the incredibly wonderful loyal customers who shopped many many times over the years for jeans. I will certainly miss the day to day chat and interaction with people," Male said.

"It's been a privilege to work at a place that has given me so many great conversations, encounters, memories & friendships."