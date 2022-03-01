New Zealand Couriers likely to move to "crisis status" as 50 per cent of its Auckland operational workforce was unable to work. Photo / NZME

Hugely reduced staffing due to Covid has forced major courier firm New Zealand Couriers to only handle "critical" items within Auckland.

The company warned its greater Auckland services were likely to move to "crisis status" tomorrow unless volumes were reduced significantly.

The company said as of today 50 per cent of its Auckland operational workforce was unable to work. Parcel volumes were high and "major gaps are appearing in our courier fleet".

"Current freight volumes with hugely reduced staffing means that Auckland services are likely to move to 'Crisis Status' on Thursday, 3 March unless we significantly reduce volumes immediately – at 'Crisis Status' we would only move medical necessities (other freight would not be moved)," the company said on its website.

"We need customer cooperation to avoid this."

"Critical items" able to move to/from and within Auckland now were:

• Pharmaceuticals/Medical items

• Personal Protective Equipment

• Hygiene items e.g. sanitiser

• Prescription veterinary items

• Essential documents

• Perishable food items to supermarkets (will be senders' risk due to the current restraints)

• Automotive parts (only for critical services)

The company asks that customers only send 'critical items' to greater Auckland addresses - including North Shore.

No other courier items should be sent to greater Auckland, it said. Sending general courier items to other New Zealand destinations was okay.

"Only despatch 'critical items' from greater Auckland addresses (this includes the North Shore). No other courier items should be sent, this includes sending to other New Zealand destinations."

The new status applied immediately and would be in place until Thursday.

"We are hoping this relieves pressure sufficiently to keep all parts of our courier network out of 'Crisis Status'. Should courier volumes not decrease immediately (allowing us to clear 'network bottlenecks') – the Auckland Region is likely to change to 'Crisis Status'.

"The situation is subject to ongoing review – and our best-case scenario is that on Friday we can reintroduce 'non-critical' items into/out-of Auckland."

Courier collections from Auckland addresses, including North Shore, will continue to stop at 3pm in the afternoon, the company said.

This would allow items to be sorted and prepared for next-day despatch.

"Again please only introduce critical items into our network.

"No freight will be accepted for drop-off at Auckland branches (including North Shore) after 3pm."

Freightways, which owns New Zealand Couriers, has been approached for further comment.

NZ Post has also been asked to comment on its courier service status.