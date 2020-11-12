Website of the Year



Auckland Council's bet on interest rates comes a cropper

5 minutes to read

Economist Rodney Jones, of Wigram Capital, calls the council's debt structuring position - which has fixed interest rates far above current market levels - as a "disaster". Photo / Supplied

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

Auckland Council has booked $1.4 billion in balance sheet losses on interest rate derivatives in the past two years after its strategy of fixing interest costs long-term backfired when interest rates cratered.

The pain, or

