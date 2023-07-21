Building bosses are today supporting Auckland construction workers after yesterday’s shooting where three people including two construction workers died at One Queen St in the CBD.

One construction executive at a business with more than 100 staff said meetings were being organised to provide help and support for people after the tragedy.

“We need to care for our people in this high-pressure industry. We’re getting Mates in Construction to talk to everyone. People are feeling vulnerable and distressed and life is very tough for a lot of people right now,” the chief said.

Today, police said two male construction workers in their 40s were killed in the shootings. Formally identifying the victims is today’s priority, with autopsies to be completed in the coming days.

The two men worked at the construction site alongside the shooter, who also died. A police officer injured in the shootout was now in a stable condition in hospital, Superintendent Sunny Patel said today. A second officer was recovering at home.

Other bosses in the sector have in the past 24 hours been contacting the Mates support group, which has an anti-suicide focus but has the objective of providing practical help to thousands in the industry.

Members of the police Armed Offenders Squad and construction workers on the roof of One Queen Street during the emergency. Photo / Supplied

An executive from Mates said the entity was fielding so many calls for help, the organisation didn’t have time to talk about what was happening.

“Our priority and resources and committed to supporting our construction workers,” a Mates executive said.

Mates yesterday told of high demand for its services.

“Through the course of the day, we’ve been in regular contact with affected parties and are working in collaboration with Government and non-government agencies to ensure site workers and subcontractors have all the support they need.

“Mates case managers and field officers will be on sites [today] providing post-incident support, alongside Victim Support and others, to ensure there is access to support services for all impacted workers,” the entity said.

It was also developing a plan to ensure it could maintain a supportive presence on site as workers return next week to One Queen St.

“It is important that workers know there is someone to turn to if they need help and know how to look after their mates on-site who may be experiencing difficulties.”

Mate’s cites the whakatauki: “Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi engari i te toa takitini: My strength is not of a single warrior but that of many.”

Last year, Mates continued a day of mourning with more than 1000 flags at construction sites. That would be the third year of its campaign for the industry workforce to unite and remember those lost to suicide.

“Mates Fly the Flag leads up to World Suicide Prevention Day observed annually on September 10. The day is promoted by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and endorsed by the World Health Organisation and represents a global commitment to focus attention on suicide prevention,” the Kiwi entity said.

The organisation said it had a simple but hugely ambitious aim: to reduce the number of lives lost to suicide in the construction industry.

In 2019, construction had the single highest male suicide rate for any occupational group.

Questions remain over the shooter’s motives, how he got a gun without a licence and how the man - who was serving a home detention sentence - was able to offend.

The shooter, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, entered the L.T. McGuinness construction site and killed two people there as schoolchildren and workers arrived in the city during the morning commute.

