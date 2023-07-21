Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland CBD shooting: Building bosses helping staff through Mates in Construction group

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Seven people remain in hospital and the “nation is in mourning” following the terrifying and traumatic shooting in downtown Auckland yesterday. Video / NZ Herald

Building bosses are today supporting Auckland construction workers after yesterday’s shooting where three people including two construction workers died at One Queen St in the CBD.

One construction executive at a business with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business