Inland Revenue says an Auckland mother of six has been jailed for tax evasion.

The IRD said Elizabeth Juilian Tangikau was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

The tax agency said Tangikau ran the cafe at the NZ Post centre in Highbrook in Auckland’s eastern suburbs.

The Companies Office listed Tangikau as the director of LJ Cafe, which was incorporated in 2013.

Tangikau ran a cafe at the NZ Post centre in Highbrook.

“Over the course of six years ... Tangikau evaded her income tax and GST obligations by filing 75 false tax returns that significantly understated her business income and claimed excessive expenditure,” the IRD said in a press release.

“By understating her income, Tangikau also received at least $42,447.69 of family assistance payments she was not entitled to.”

The tax department said Tangikau also misappropriated payroll taxes.

“Rather than pay to Inland Revenue the PAYE she deducted from her employees, Tangikau kept the amounts for herself.”

Inland Revenue said, all up, Tangikau’s offending caused a loss to taxpayers of at least $420,832.06.

The IRD said it tried several times to help Tangikau and ensure she had access to the right tax compliance resources.

“Tangikau nevertheless persisted with her offending, and did not respond to any of the subsequent attempts by Inland Revenue to assist her to regularise her tax affairs,” the IRD added.

It said Tangikau expressed remorse for her actions and said she understood her behaviour had a big impact on taxpayers.

She was sentenced at Auckland District Court last week.

“The judge noted the offending was serious, happened over a long period of time, and involved a large amount of money,” the IRD added.

“The judge also noted there was a lack of attempt, even now, to make amends. A sentence of imprisonment was the appropriate response.”

The Herald approached Tangikau’s lawyer for comment today but he was unavailable.